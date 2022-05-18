Zacks Investment Research Lowers SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Sell

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBFG stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

