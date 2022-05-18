Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,643. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 437,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

