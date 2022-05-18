Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,678. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 1,015,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

