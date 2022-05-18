Zacks Investment Research Lowers VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Sell

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

VBNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716. The company has a market cap of $235.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). VersaBank had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the third quarter valued at $3,304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

