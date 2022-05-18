Zacks Investment Research Lowers VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) to Sell

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “
VBNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716. The company has a market cap of $235.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the third quarter valued at $3,304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.
About VersaBank (Get Rating)
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VBNK)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VersaBank (VBNK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.