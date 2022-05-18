Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Sell

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of WB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 19,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

