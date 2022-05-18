Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Hold

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.