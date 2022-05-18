Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to “Hold”

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:AURA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

