Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Buy

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EQT Corporation is a pure-play Appalachian explorer that produces the largest volume of natural gas in the United States. It has a huge inventory of drilling locations in the core Appalachian Basin, which can produce significant production volumes. In the core Marcellus resource, the company has 1,565 net undeveloped locations, which have brightened the prospects of its future natural gas production. Also, in the Utica shale play, the leading natural gas producer has roughly 70,000 core net acres. Almost 65% of its production in 2022 is hedged, thereby securing the best risk-adjusted upside in natural gas. The leading upstream energy player has lower exposure to debt capital than composite stocks belonging to the industry. Hence, the company can rely on its strong balance sheet to sail through the volatility in natural gas and crude oil prices.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE EQT opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yale University acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $263,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

