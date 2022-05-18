Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to “Strong-Buy”

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $424.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.