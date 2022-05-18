Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Strong-Buy

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

