Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) to “Hold”

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TUYA. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 41,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.70. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $4,164,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,690,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

