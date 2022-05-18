ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($54.17) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.13) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($48.96) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($20.83) on Wednesday. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($16.67) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($25.42). The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

