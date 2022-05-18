Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $501.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

