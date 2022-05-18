Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott Sells 242 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $24,335.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,700.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25.

On Thursday, February 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63.

Zendesk stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

