Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $153.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zendesk by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

