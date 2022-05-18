Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zepp Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

