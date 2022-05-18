Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

ZVIA opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,526,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $137,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,559,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,032 shares of company stock valued at $345,597.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $4,996,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

