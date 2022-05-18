Zhihu (ZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Zhihu has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZH opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zhihu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zhihu by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

ZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

