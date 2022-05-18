Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ZTS opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $158.27 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.