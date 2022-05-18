Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,404 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

