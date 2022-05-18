Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year, while enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

5/16/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $118.00.

5/13/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $150.00.

5/12/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $157.00.

4/18/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

3/29/2022 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Zoom Video Communications is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

