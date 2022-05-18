ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 57,213 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46.

On Thursday, February 17th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $116,315.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 3,874,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.