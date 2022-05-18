Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

Shares of ZS opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a one year low of $127.62 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

