ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in April

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 600.7 days.

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

