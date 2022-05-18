ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in April

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 600.7 days.
Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
ZTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
