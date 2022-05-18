ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.