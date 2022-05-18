Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 71.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Zuora by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

