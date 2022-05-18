Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 71.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Zuora by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.
Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.