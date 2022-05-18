Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZRSEF shares. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.81. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

