Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Todd A. Adams Sells 19,698 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,974,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $104,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

