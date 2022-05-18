Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CFO Mark W. Peterson Sells 5,042 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

