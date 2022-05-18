Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Craig Wehr Sells 1,309 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $374,974,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

