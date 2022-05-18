Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Rodney Jackson Sells 1,838 Shares

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Saya Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $6,170,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

