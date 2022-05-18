Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

