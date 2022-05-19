-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. Payoneer Global reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

PAYO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 4,879,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,858 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

