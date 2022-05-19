-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). ReneSola posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOL opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $285.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

