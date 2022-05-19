-$0.06 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.10). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

ORN opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

