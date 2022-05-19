$0.07 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Limoneira stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 10.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

