$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

