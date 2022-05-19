-$0.08 EPS Expected for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). MaxCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxCyte.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%.
Shares of MXCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,816. The company has a market cap of $464.04 million and a P/E ratio of -26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.
About MaxCyte (Get Rating)
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
