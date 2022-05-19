-$0.08 EPS Expected for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). MaxCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxCyte.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 107.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 501,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,816. The company has a market cap of $464.04 million and a P/E ratio of -26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.