-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 2,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,570. The company has a market cap of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

