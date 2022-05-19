-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 2,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,570. The company has a market cap of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.