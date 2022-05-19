$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 8,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $458.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

