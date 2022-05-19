-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,162,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

