-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have commented on WEAV. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,386,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,565,308.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

