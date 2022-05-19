$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNGR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 416,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

