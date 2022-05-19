$0.21 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Exelixis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 488,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,700. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

