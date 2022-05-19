-$0.22 EPS Expected for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
