$0.27 EPS Expected for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

LVLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

