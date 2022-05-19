-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

