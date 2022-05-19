$0.32 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $953.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

