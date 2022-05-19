$0.33 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.