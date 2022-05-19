$0.33 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

FCF opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

